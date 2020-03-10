100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 11, 1920
• Engineer H.G. Hunter has completed the borings to bed rock for the bridge on the other side of the river, finding conditions very favorable, he reports. The borings in the river have been abandoned until the ice either goes out or becomes safe again.
• The Rhine Creek, at high stage last night, had gone down a foot or two today. The flood on west Fourth has also subsided somewhat.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 11, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 11, 1970
• Lewis and Clark Lake Development Committee met Tuesday afternoon 4 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office and reviewed plans for the forthcoming months. The Corps indicated that preparation for a new season at Lewis and Clark Lake is underway and the area would be maintained about the same as last year. Some improvements will be made in the camping area and other regions of the lake.
• Mrs. Bonita Kolsrub, R.N., began working this week as a Yankton County public health nurse on a half time basis, it is announced by Mrs. Margaret Hunhoff, public health nurse. Her husband, Harlan Kolsrud, is employed with Golden Sun Feeds. They moved to Yankton last year. They have one son.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 11, 1995
• When the community of Gayville turns 125 in 1997, the town’s centerpiece will be ready. Community members are pulling together to repair the Gayville Community Center in preparation of the town’s Quasiquicentennial.
• Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Theatre Company has won a two-year $20,000 grant from the Bush Foundation in St. Paul to help cover costs related to the movement from a largely summer company to a year-round theater company.
