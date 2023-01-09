Social Studies Standards
With school board member Frani Kieffer looking on, Yankton School District (YSD) Superintendent Wayne Kindle talks about the results of a recent survey of Social Studies teachers and YSD parents regarding the proposed Social Studies standards. The district’s survey showed that YSD teachers and parents are solidly opposed to accepting the proposed standards.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday addressing its concerns with the current set of proposed Social Studies standards.

“Quite a few districts across the state are adopting resolutions,” School Board President Frani Kieffer said. “I know we have staff that were involved in the process where the original standards were adopted, and I want to thank those staff and also the staff that have been involved in trying to get the best standards for our students in regard to Social Studies.”

