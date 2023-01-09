The Yankton School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday addressing its concerns with the current set of proposed Social Studies standards.
“Quite a few districts across the state are adopting resolutions,” School Board President Frani Kieffer said. “I know we have staff that were involved in the process where the original standards were adopted, and I want to thank those staff and also the staff that have been involved in trying to get the best standards for our students in regard to Social Studies.”
Social Studies standards are updated every five to seven years.
The original draft of new standards was made in 2021 by a Social Studies Standards Revision Commission, selected in the customary fashion by the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE), from a pool of respondents to a public notice about the update. The commission was made up of K-12 and postsecondary educators, administrators, legislators, museum staff, special education staff and retired Social Studies teachers, according to the DOE’s introduction to that draft document.
However, changes from the office of Gov. Kristi Noem after the draft standards were submitted altered key portions of the document and drew criticism from several sides. Last fall, Noem opted to scrap the entire project and start over with a new committee, which she partially hand selected.
The 2022 commission included Noem’s chief of staff, two Republican lawmakers and the director of the South Dakota Catholic Conference on Education, The Associated Press reported. It also included three educators, only two of whom were certified in South Dakota, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Monday’s action on the part of the Yankton School Board was based on two recent surveys conducted by the district. The first consisted of teachers and the second covered YSD parents.
“We have about 46 staff members in the Yankton School District (YSD) that teach Social Studies,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said. “We asked them, ‘Do you support the implementation of the Social Studies standards being presented to the South Dakota Board of Education for potential adoption?’ Ninety-six percent of those staff that teach Social Studies (answered), ‘No,’ they do not support those standards,’ with 4% saying that they do, so 44 of the staff said ‘no’ and two of them said ‘yes.’”
The parents were asked, “Which best describes your position on the Social Studies standards being presented to the South Dakota DOE for potential adoption?”
According to the Yankton School District, of the approximately 400 respondents, 18.23% (72) said they do support the proposed standards; 45.57% (180) said they do not support the proposed standards and 36.2% (143) said they weren’t sure “but support and value the opinion of their child’s teacher regarding the Social Studies standards” being presented to the DOE.
“When you combine that ‘I do not support the Social Studies standards,’ along with ‘I’m not sure but support and value the opinion of my child’s teacher,’ that was 81% of our 400 parents that took the survey,” Kindle said. “When you take the answer about supporting and valuing the teacher’s opinion, we have 96% of our teachers that say they do not support it.”
The percentage within the community of parents and teachers that do not support the Social Studies standards currently being proposed is high, Kindle said.
The resolution passed by the school board Monday reiterated concerns with the proposed standards voiced by schoolteachers, administrators and board members from across the state during public comment and testimony formally received by the DOE on the second set of proposed standards.
According to the resolution, concerns with the proposed standards stem from the following issues:
• the committee did not consult the expertise of South Dakota educators, which is not usual;
• the standards were written as tasks, rather than the usual best practices format;
• many of the proposed standards were not age appropriate, lacked depth of knowledge and higher order thinking, and did not address skill development;
• current Social Studies materials do not align with the proposed standards and will have to be replaced and teachers trained at high cost to schools;
• YSD survey results show that its parents and teachers mostly opposed the standards and a great number of parents trust their teachers’ opinions on the matter.
The resolution asks the DOE to reconvene the 2021 Social Studies workgroup and instruct it to revise its draft with consideration to the current set of proposed standards.
“The goal should be a third proposed set of standards as a compromise between the first two Social Studies content standards proposals,” the resolution said.
Also Monday, the school board heard an update from Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tony Beste about a Christmas project taken on by the student council at Lincoln school.
“The Lincoln Leaders Care Project that we just finished up was created, thought of and executed by our Student Council, so (it was) entirely student driven,” Beste said. “We collected items that would fit in a shoebox from our student body — Hot Wheels, food snacks, things along those lines that would be fun for a boy or girl to receive. We ended up with 75 shoeboxes total, and we divided them up between River City Domestic Violence Center and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.”
He thanked the teachers, Lindsey Ewald and Sheryl Rehurek, as well as the students for a job well done.
“It’s really neat to see our own elementary kids thinking of our community and a couple of entities in town that serve the community but also serve Yankton School District families as well,” Beste said.
Also Monday, the school board:
• heard a presentation about the Math Circles learning opportunity in which a group of YSD teachers participated as preparation for considering a new math curriculum;
• approved recommended policy changes to the Yankton High School graduation policy and its updated 2023-2024 course catalog;
• heard about Yankton Middle School (YMS) registration for next year and approved the YMS updated 2023-2024 course catalog;
• heard an update from Beste about the Boys & Girls Club after-school tutoring program at Lincoln Elementary School.
