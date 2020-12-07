SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the updated interest rates for the 504 Loan Program offered by Certified Development Companies (CDC).
The program now allows for 10, 20, and 25-year interest rates at 2.231%, 2.364 %, and 2.399%, respectively. Small businesses can now apply for a 504 loan at these low-interest rates.
See SBA’s 504 Loan Program fact sheet for more information on how to expand your business real estate or improve your working capital.
The 504 Loan Program is an SBA business loan program authorized under Title V of the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, 15 U.S.C. 695 et seq. The core mission of the 504 Loan Program is to provide long-term financing to small businesses for the purchase or improvement of land, buildings, and major equipment, to facilitate the creation or retention of jobs, and to support local economic development. Under the 504 Loan Program, loans are made in conjunction with private-sector lenders to small businesses by CDCs, which are certified and regulated by the SBA to promote economic development within their community.
For questions about the 504 Loan Program, contact the SBA South Dakota District Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.