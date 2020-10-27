Some Churches Still Eye Halloween Plans

The arrival of Oct. 31 and the Halloween holiday in the midst of a pandemic have altered some plans, but several local churches will continue with some activities.
Christ the King Lutheran will have a weekly Saturday evening service. They will be gathering at 5:30 p.m. for worship.
“Our praise band is threatening to come in costume,” said the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagan.
Many Lutherans and other Protestants observe Reformation Day on Oct. 31, recalling how, on that date in 1517, German monk, priest and Biblical scholar Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses on the door of the All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg,, Germany. These 95 Theses outlined Luther’s grievances with the Roman Catholic Church at the time.
“It’s worth noting that Oct. 31 was known at the time as All Hallows’ Eve. It was part of the All Saint’s Day observance. This is a time to remember with thanksgiving the Martyrs, the saints and all faithful departed Christians,” said Bierwagon.
The First United Methodist Church isn’t doing anything on Oct. 31, but they have an outdoor costume parade for children and youth at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in the church parking lot.
On Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat in their parking lot at 2407 Broadway.
“We’re inviting the community to join us for some fun and, of course, candy,” said Pastor Errin Mulberry. “We will also be inviting families to join us for hotdogs, chips, hot apple cider, and hot chocolate to enjoy. Church members will be setting up themed trunks to pass out the candy. Anyone passing out candy or food will be wearing masks and gloves for precautionary purposes.
“We want to be safe but also live life, so please come and join us from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for some candy and fun.”
First Assembly of God, located at 801 West 25th St., is hosting a Trunk or Treat in their parking lot. They are having 6-7 trunks and activities. The event runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. along with two escape rooms hosted by one80 youth for speed the light. Speed the Light is a student-initiated, volunteer, charitable program that provides much-needed equipment to missionaries across the nation and in over 180 countries worldwide. It allows Assemblies of God students to help missionaries in their work.
“We understand this is a sensitive time because of COVID, but I see it as an opportunity to be the light. We will maintain safe distancing while showing kids and families a fun and safe experience,” said Pastor Nicki Smosna. “I’m excited to see the many decorated trunks and costumes.”
This year’s annual Hallelujah Fest, which is traditionally held at the Yankton City Hall gym, has been canceled due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.