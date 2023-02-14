PIERRE — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the summer. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Summer internships typically run from May to August, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
