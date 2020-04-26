One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota Sunday, bringing the state’s total count to 11.
The new death was reported in Minnehaha County, according to statistics on the state’s website.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported another three deaths Sunday to bring its total to 53.
South Dakota reported 65 new positive tests in its daily update Sunday, bringing the state’s number of known cases to 2,212.
Locally, Yankton County remained at 26 cases overall. The number of recovered remained at 21. There have been 404 negative tests reported in the county.
Hutchinson County reported its first new case in several weeks. It now has a total of three positive tests, along with 89 negative tests. The first two cases are listed as recovered.
The total hospitalized during the pandemic across the state rose to 135, an increase of seven from Saturday. Currently, 64 patients are hospitalized.
Meanwhile in Nebraska, two of the new deaths were reported in Hall County (Grand Island) and the other in Hamilton County (county seat: Aurora).
The state reported 306 new cases as of late Saturday afternoon. The total number of known cases rose to 2,732, of which more than one-third — 945 — have been reported in the last three days.
Nebraska has run a total of 21,377 tests, while South Dakota has processed 16,274 tests.
