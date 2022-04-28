VERMILLION — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) recently announced the City of Vermillion wastewater treatment system received the 2021 Operation and Maintenance Wastewater Treatment Award.
The award is for outstanding wastewater system operation and environmental compliance with the facility’s surface water discharge permit.
“Wastewater treatment systems are essential services that are often taken for granted,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “These awards recognize the dedication of the wastewater operators who go above and beyond to keep these systems running smoothly.”
The award was presented during the 2022 South Dakota Water and Wastewater Association Wastewater Operators Seminar held April 20-21.
Qualifications for the Operation and Maintenance Wastewater Treatment Award are based on compliance with state environmental requirements, the quality of the discharged wastewater, monitoring reports, state inspections, and proper operation and maintenance of the wastewater treatment facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.