Suspect Arrested After Vermillion Robbery

VERMILLION — A man was arrested following an armed robbery of a Vermillion convenience store late Saturday night.
According to the Vermillion Police Department, a caller reported at 11:58 p.m. that Pump N Stuff in Vermillion had been robbed. Officers responded to the scene, and an investigation revealed that a man entered the store with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk. The man then left the store with the money.
