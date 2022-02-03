PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education has developed an online dashboard displaying how school districts and other education providers are using federal COVID-19 relief funds. The dashboard is a simple tool for the public to view how much districts have received, what has been budgeted for, the time available for using the funds, and the work that has been completed to date.
“South Dakota schools have received an unprecedented amount of federal funding throughout the pandemic, and we want to be transparent about where it’s being spent,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “These funds should be invested to make long-term impacts to improve education in South Dakota. We are committed to providing strong educational opportunities for our students and recruiting and retaining quality educators.”
The dashboard shares information regarding several rounds of COVID-19 federal relief funding. Broadly, the purposes of the funds include keeping schools open for in-person instruction; supporting instruction through summers, school years, and after school; and addressing students’ academic needs, as well as their overall well-being.
In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. The CARES Act created and provided initial funding of the Education Stabilization Fund, which includes the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). In December 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was signed into law and provided additional funding to schools through the ESSER fund. K-12 schools in South Dakota received approximately $41 million and $170 million respectively.
A third round of funding came in March 2021 with passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Under this third round of funding, South Dakota schools are set to receive $382 million through the ESSER fund. The South Dakota Department of Education will receive a small portion of this total for state-level activities to support schools, students, and learning.
Most of the federal funds must be obligated by September 2024. The dashboard is being funded with federal dollars available to the Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan.
