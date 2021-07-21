Two Left Homeless After Yankton Mobile Home Fire

A fire Wednesday afternoon severely damaged a residential mobile home east of Yankton, leaving its two occupants displaced and with two pets rescued from the blaze.
The Yankton Fire Department responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. to a trailer court at 908 Bill Baggs Road, Lot No. 15 trailer, according to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles.
On arrival, the firefighters found a modular-type trailer front end on fire, with the blaze spreading to the interior, Nickles said.
A witness had called 911 for emergency response. The outside front edge of the structure was on fire, and the blaze spread to the roof, according to the witness.
The fire went from the vinyl siding’s flashing and into the interior of the structure. The fire apparently entered the bedroom area of one end of the home.
The two owner-occupants weren’t home at the time, but a dog and cat were trapped inside the structure. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Department had responded and could hear the pets but couldn’t determine the animals’ location from the door. The sheriff’s officers allowed the fire department to find the two pets, and both were removed safely with no injuries.
The two people living at the trailer have been displaced, and the Red Cross is working with them on making other arrangements for now, Nickles said. The names of the two persons are not being released.
The cause of the fire was believed to be an exterior garbage can that had burned for some time and finally showed itself at the fence and went up the exterior of the trailer, Nickles said.
Responding to the scene were the Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County Ambulance and the Yankton County Emergency Management Office.
The first responders encountered some difficulty as the vinyl siding created heavy black smoke, Nickles said.
In addition, traffic produced some problems at the site as people showed up to look at the fire, Nickles said. The unnecessary traffic created logistical problems for fire responders trying to travel into or move around at the scene, he added.
Nickles urges the public not to show up at fire and accident scenes, which can hinder the response.
The firefighters were on scene for about 90 minutes, the deputy fire chief said.
