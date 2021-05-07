Center Of Attention

A date is tentatively set for the opening of Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center, but there’s still some heavy lifting to go before the facility opens its doors to the public at the end of the month.
During a media preview for Monday’s City Commission meeting, City Finance Officer Al Viereck said that the city is still on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening.
“We’re still shooting for that weekend opening up, hoping that the weather cooperates and the contractors have enough time to get everything done,” he said. “They’re sure working like crazy.”
He said there will be special events surrounding the opening, but was cautious about getting too deep into details at this time.
“I don’t want to let the cat completely out of the bag, but we’re tentatively scheduling a soft opening for special invited people on Saturday (May 29),” he said. “Sunday (May 30) will be the opening with the contest winners who raised the most — who goes down the slide first, who goes off the high-dive —and the Monday (May 31) is a full opening to the city,” he said. “It is all so tentative and that’s why I hesitate to say too much because it all really, really, really depends on being able to finish everything so that we think we can open safely and comfortably. It may not be 100% ready yet as far as some technological things, but we think everything else will be ready.”
Viereck added that some behind-the-scenes items may not fully be in place by the opening date.
“The pool itself seems to be working and functioning fine,” he said. “We’ve got (some) technological setbacks and we’re waiting for some equipment, but we think we’ll have enough computer solutions that we can at least open and run things. It may not be as smooth as we’d like on the computer end.”
On Friday, Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman also gave the Press & Dakotan an update on where the aquatics center is at construction-wise.
“(Friday) the pool contractor finished installing the finished pool surface on the lazy river and zero-depth entry pool,” he said. “That should be finished and filled with water fairly soon. Next week, they plan on moving to the large competition pool to begin installing the surfacing finish on that pool. Once that’s complete, they’ll fill that with water. Then, for the most part, the pool construction will be complete and then it’s just a matter of firing up the pumps and filters and adjusting chemicals.”
He added that the bathhouse, office and concessions building is close to being fully fitted out, the mechanical building is nearly complete and that paving the parking lot is underway and will be finished next week. Fencing is also being completed and landscaping will begin next week.
Haberman said he feels confident in the opening weekend for substantial completion.
“I’m sure there’s going to be some of the smaller things that will still need to be addressed after the opening, but for the most part, the major stuff should be complete,” he said.
Thursday, the Yankton Department of Parks, Recreation & City Events released the tentative opening date. The release also included the following operational hours for the new facility and admission information:
OPERATION HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY
6-8:30 a.m. — Swim Team practice.
6-8:30 a.m. — Two swim lanes open for lap swimming.
6-11 a.m. — Water walking in the lazy river.
9-11:05 a.m. — Swim Lessons in the adventure pool.
11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. — Open swim.
11:30 a.m.–7 p.m. — Snack shack open.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
9-11 a.m. — Water walking in the lazy river.
9-11 a.m. — Two swim lanes open for lap swimming.
9-11 a.m. — Facility available for private rentals.
11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. — Open swim.
11:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. — Snack shack open.
INDIVIDUAL SEASON PASS
Ages 0-3: Free with adult season pass holder (two children three years and younger maximum with one adult).
Ages 4 and above: $67 (includes taxes and fees)
INDIVIDUAL DAILY ADMISSION
Ages 0-3: Free with paying adult (two children three years and younger maximum with one adult).
Ages 4 and above: $10 (includes taxes and fees)
All individuals entering the facility will need to pay the daily admission fee or have a season pass.
For more information, visit the City of Yankton’s webpage, www.cityofyankton.org, or contact Brittany Orr, Recreation Manager, at 668-5234.
The Yankton City Commission is set to hold its yearly reorganization during its regular meeting Monday.
Commissioners Bridget Benson and Nathan Johnson will be sworn in for new terms while Commissioner-elect Mike Villanueva will also be sworn in. The board will also appoint a mayor.
The commission is set to consider a variance, Chan Gurney Airport hangar lease transfers and issue proclamations for Police Week and Mental Wellness Conference Days.
The City Commission meets Monday at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
