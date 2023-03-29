The 39th annual South Dakota Science Olympiad State Tournament took place on Saturday, March 25, hosted at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
———
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 2:23 am
The 39th annual South Dakota Science Olympiad State Tournament took place on Saturday, March 25, hosted at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
———
DIVISION B:
1st Place — Yankton Middle School, Coaches: Nicole Mehlhaff and Cheryl Schaeffer.
2nd Place — Sacred Heart Middle School, Coach: Sarah Wald and Rebecca Foos.
3rd Place — Dakota Valley Middle School, Coach: Amanda Vande Vegte and Lynda Grasso.
4th Place — Mickelson Middle School, Coach: Marci Green and Pam Bartlett.
5th Place — Elk Point-Jefferson Middle School, Coach: Angela Peirce.
———
DIVISION C:
1st Place — Brookings High School, Coach: Jessica Blocker.
2nd Place — Yankton High School, Coaches: Lindsay Kortan and Ashlee Fleming.
3rd Place — Elk Point-Jefferson High School, Coach: Angela Peirce.
The Opening and Awards Ceremonies were broadcast as live-stream and can be viewed on the program’s YouTube channel, @SDScienceOlympiad.
As a result of their 1st-place victories, both Yankton Middle School and Brookings High School have been invited to participate in the virtual National Science Olympiad Tournament hosted by Wichita State University, in Wichita, Kansas, on May 19-20, 2023.
For more information about South Dakota Science Olympiad feel free to visit the state website: https://www.SDSciOly.org or contact Dr. James Tracy, State Director (sdscienceolympiad@usd.edu or 605-658-6830).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.