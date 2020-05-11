MMC Looks Ahead To Summer, Fall Classes

The Lancers are coming home.
When the pandemic hit in March, Mount Marty College imposed campus restrictions and switched to online courses for the rest of the spring semester.
However, President Marc Long said the college is opening its offices next week and will offer in-person courses and activities this summer and fall.
“We’re planning to have face-to-face instruction on campus this fall,” he said.
What those classes and activities will look like remains to be seen, Long said. The college’s executive team — comprised of Long and his vice presidents — is working on plans for summer and fall.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it would really be joyful this fall,” he said. “But we’re still planning for a significant enrollment increase. Our freshman admissions applications are up 60 percent from this time last year.”
College officials have made some decisions, but Long acknowledges it’s literally a day-by-day process as they watch national developments and the spread of the disease. He anticipates that decisions will be finalized this summer for the fall semester.
“We’ve been meeting every week since March,” he said, “and that has gone from ‘What do we do here and now?’ to making sure the (spring) semester has as few interruptions as possible to where it has now morphed into a planning session for next fall.”
MMC officials are implementing safety precautions in case students are infected by the coronavirus, Long said.
“By August, we’ll make sure we have areas to quarantine students if that need arises. As for the fall, we’ll be looking at what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines are,” he said. “We’re also talking with other universities. Just this morning, I learned UC-San Diego is going to conduct widespread testing of each student every week. But they also have a medical center on campus and other resources in terms of testing that other colleges don’t have and can’t invest in.”
Mount Marty has also remained in touch with its fellow Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities affiliates as well as its fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) members.
The pandemic has forced the rescheduling of two major events — graduation and the alumni reunion — for Homecoming weekend Sept. 19-20.
Graduation, which was originally slated for last Saturday, will still be held to honor the Class of 2020, Long said.
“We surveyed the graduating seniors, and their preference, if the situation enables it, is to have an event,” he said. “They overwhelmingly voted to have commencement during homecoming weekend in September.”
The college also believed it was important to hold the alumni reunion this year, said Barb Rezac, the MMC vice president for advancement.
“We’ll have many of the same activities we have always had, including the hog roast. If we are able to have graduation, it will be fun to have alumni around to welcome them to the alumni association,” Rezac said. “We’ll also be holding the grand opening of the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota fieldhouse that weekend. Many donors, friends and alumni will be back for it.”
Earlier that week, Sept. 16, the college will hold its annual Mission Day activities if allowable under health regulations, she said.
“Alumni and friends will be invited to come back early to take part in those activities that celebrate our mission,” she said. “It’ll be a great week on campus — busy but wonderful.”
OPENING BACK UP
The first step to reopening the MMC campus comes next week, Long said.
“We’re planning on opening our offices May 18, but some things are not back to normal,” he said. “We’re asking visitors to call first and not just show up on campus. Social distancing will be a priority. And if people can’t follow social distancing, because of the work they’re doing or other reasons, then we want them to wear a mask as part of our new policies.”
MMC — which officially becomes Mount Marty University July 1 — will offer summer classes, Long said. Most of the courses are online or have small enrollment where social distancing can be used in the classroom.
The real challenge comes this fall, when students return to the dorms and the campus bustles with classes and campus activities, including athletics and fine arts.
In that regard, MMC remains much more nimble in adapting to whatever comes its way compared to a major university, Long said. That’s particularly true with athletic events, he added.
“It’s much easier if you’re dealing with a small group of people on a smaller campus rather than if you’re dealing with a major institution,” he said. “If you’re at the NCAA Division I level, and you’re president of the University of Michigan, what are you going to do with 100,000 people who want to attend a football game at ‘The Big House’ (stadium)? You can’t just cram them in there.”
The pandemic hasn’t affected the construction of the new fieldhouse and residence hall, which remain on schedule for opening this summer, according to Athletic Director Chris Kassin.
He anticipates the NAIA and GPAC — of which Mount Marty is a member — will likely make firm decisions this summer on 2020-21 athletic scheduling.
STAYING STRONG
However, the pandemic has created a tumultuous time for both new and returning students, Long said. Those challenges range from fear of the coronavirus to job losses and other economic problems for them and their families.
“We realize it’s a long time between now and August, and our admissions and faculty are reaching out to our students,” he said. “We want to support and encourage them, staying in touch to see if there are any issues where we can assist them. We also want to make sure they are still coming to campus in the fall.”
This spring has been especially difficult for many high school seniors, Long said. They were suddenly thrown into a situation where they are socially distant, studying online and often without final traditions such as prom and graduation.
So far, few South Dakota and Nebraska students have indicated they may choose not to enroll, Long said. “We have students from farther away who may balk a little bit and may decide they want to stay closer to home during the pandemic,” he said.
The COVID-19 outbreak could affect enrollment in the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree for nurse practitioners, Long said. Those candidates are typically working nurses now in the midst of fighting the pandemic and preparing for the anticipated surge this summer and possibly fall.
Those potential students may remain on the job and postpone enrollment in the MSN program, he added.
The pandemic has also created a great deal of uncertainty for international students, Long said. Some chose to return home this spring, while others remained in Yankton for a variety of reasons, he added.
“They maybe couldn’t get home because transportation was shut down or because they just felt safe and comfortable here,” he said. “We probably had a couple dozen international students stay here, and they’re going to be fine.”
In order to maintain communication among all parties, MMC sends out an update every Friday to all faculty, staff and students at its Yankton, Watertown and Sioux Falls campuses. The college also sends a weekly message to parents in order to keep them informed.
“It has certainly been a challenge, but there have also been some very rewarding things,” Long said. “Our director of campus ministry, Jordan Foos, and his wife, Rebecca, are praying the rosary from their couch at home every night at 9 o’clock, and it’s streamed online. They want to remind people that we are still a community even though we are separated, in many cases, by hundreds of miles.”
Kassin credits the tight-knit community feeling as a major reason the college has made it through the pandemic and will continue to do so.
“I think one of the great things Mount Marty has going for it right now is that they have great people on the front lines — admissions counselors, faculty, athletic department and others,” he said. “They’re really doing a good job of showing the value of a Mount Marty education and our quality of life.”
The family bond will play an important role in the days ahead, Kassin said.
“The great unknown is what next week will look like, let alone next September,” he said. “But we’re looking forward to it.”
