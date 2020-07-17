The Yankton Community Library, in partnership with Cornerstones Career Learning Center, will provide another Bilingual Storytime (Spanish/English). An online Story Time will be posted on our Facebook page and the library’s website on Tuesday, July 21, and can be viewed throughout the summer.
The library will have a special guest reader for the Spanish portion of this book and they even joined in for a song.
As a special treat, Cornerstones Career Learning Center and the Yankton Area Literacy Council provided bilingual books to be shared with our patrons. These books are available in the library’s Bilingual Story Time packet, which are available upon request by calling the library. Along with the book, you will find a few fun activities and some great online and local resources.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
