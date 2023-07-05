POUND COUNT
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Peplinski, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Brittany Moore, 37, Parker, was arrested Friday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Russell Hoffman, 73, Mission Hill, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Dylan Leonard, 23, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear.
• Eric DeWitt, 45, Tyndall, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher McCloud Jr., 38, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• LaDawn McFadden, 24, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less.
• Sandy Silverio, 38, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Cody Ausdemore, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for petty theft/second degree.
• Kyle Wright, 32, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for breach of conditions without order.
• Vanessa Carlson, 35, Centerville was arrested Sunday on a Minnehaha County warrant for failure to appear.
• Jason Bartunek, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear.
• Daniel Alvarado, 21, Mission Hill, was arrested Sunday for furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor.
• Heather Wynn, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for violation of conditional bond/no contact after domestic arrest.
• Shawn Hendrix. 48, Mitchell, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear.
• Jason Kaufman, 51, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Kyle Frieberg, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Eglis Dacal Sobrado, 47, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and open container.
• Phillip Stahl, 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday for FTA for arraignment, FTA sentence review hearing, breach of condition of release without good cause and violation of conditional bond/no contact in domestic arrest.
• David Lang, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Kristine Hassebroek, 48, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Nikki Beatty, 52, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Luis Medina Quesada, 30, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear.
• Stephanie Schurman, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, contempt of court and a parole hold for S.D. Department of Corrections.
