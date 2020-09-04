South Dakota reported another 259 COVID-19 infections and one death in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, several counties in the Yankton area reported multiple new cases.
The new South Dakota infections give the state 14,596 known cases to date. The state has recorded 2,745 cases in the last nine days. The test infection rate for the past seven days has been 15.4%, the DOH website reported.
The new death, which is South Dakota’s 170th, occurred in Minnehaha County.
Locally, Clay County reported 14 new infections to lift its total to 427. There were 23 new recoveries reported (228 total). There are 197 active cases.
Union County saw eight new cases to bring its total to 288, with 51 of those cases recorded in the last nine days. Six recoveries were reported (232). There are 51 active cases, which is the county’s pandemic high.
In Knox County, Nebraska, seven new infections were posted on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Thursday. The county has 77 cases to date.
Yankton County recorded five new cases and now has 252 infections to date. Seven new recoveries were reported (180). There are 69 active cases.
Turner County saw three new cases and now has 88 overall. There were two new recoveries (70). There are 18 active cases.
Hutchinson County added two new infections, lifting its case total to 51. There are 18 active cases.
In Nebraska, Dixon County added two new infections (66) and Cedar County reported one (50).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday reported a drop of 29 active cases, reducing that total to 201 (193 students, down 30 from Thursday; eight staff, up one from Thursday). Total quarantines dropped to 561 (-67), with on-campus quarantines rising by two to 31.
Other South Dakota statistics for Friday included:
• Active Cases — 2,032 (+19);
• Recoveries — 11,394 (+239);
• Hospitalizations — 1,062 ever hospitalized (+10); 89 currently hospitalized (+13);
• Testing — 201,483 total tests (+2,734); 152,293 individuals tested (+1,759).
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 infections since May 7 when it recorded 474 new positive tests late Thursday, according to the DHHS.
Also, five new deaths were reported, lifting the state toll to 404.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 35,469 (+474);
• Active Cases — 8,299 (+169)
• Recoveries — 26,766 (+300);
• Hospitalizations — 2,033 ever hospitalized (+6); 162 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 374,035 (+4,644).
