100 Years Ago
Friday, April 13, 1923
• With a foot rise in the Missouri river here during the past 24 hours, a renewal of the stream’s attack on the narrowing bottom land just above the city was under way today, with every prospect that the highway leading into the city from Smutty Bear bottom might be made unsafe for travel at no very distant time in the future. Bank protection work, to accomplish any good, would have to be started immediately, but river men said today it was very doubtful if the vulnerable points could be saved now.
• The Stevenson Motor Company is laying extensive plans to install an oil station in Scotland for the distribution of gasoline, kerosene and lubricating oils. Jos. Stevenson of the new independent enterprise has negotiated for the site where the old ice house stands and in case the deal is made an 18,000 gallon tank will be placed.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 13, 1948
• A substantial endowment fund for Yankton college is provided in the will of the late Dr. Edward M. Young, of Belvidere, N.J., who was the first director of the department of music at Yankton college, according to word received here his week. Dr. Young passed away March 20 at his home in Belvidere, after a short illness. To Yankton college Dr. Young left 140 shares of American Telephone and Telegraph stock for a scholarship fund to be known as the “Doctor and Mrs. Edward M. Young Scholarship Fund at Yankton College.” He did not specify what this fund was to be used for, but stated that it was in memory of several years he and his wife spent teaching music here, and of an honorary Doctor of Music degree he was awarded by the college.
• A big push toward making some of Yankton’s many needed civic improvements—namely sidewalks, street widening, curb and gutter, alley work and sewer and water extensions—was inaugurated last night when the city commission, at its regular weekly meeting, held a conference with interested property owners along Third street and intersecting streets between Linn and Mulberry. Last night’s conference was called for the purpose of hearing the pros and cons pertaining to the proposed improvements in the down town district, and about thirty property owners were assembled with the city board.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 13, 1973
• The Yankton Police Department is distributing cards to be placed on counters in Yankton offices and business places asking, “Have you checked your driver’s license lately? It may be expired.” Police Chief James Simms said that all people in the Yankton community are urged to check their driver’s licenses to see when they need to be renewed, and keep them updated so that police need not issue citations to people just because they were careless.
• Yankton firemen answered a call at 1:15 p.m. Thursday to the location of a grass fire west of the Kolberg Manufacturing Corporation plant. However, Fire Chief Pat Smith said the fire on State Hospital Property where a field was being burned off was under observation and control and the Fire Department was not needed.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 13, 1998
• Two more games against a tough Huron University team has left the Mount Marty College baseball team in an unusual position – outside of first in the South Dakota-Iowa Conference. The Screaming Eagles picked up two more wins over Mount Marty Saturday, leaving the Lancers with a 3-5 record in SDIC play and an 11-9 mark overall.
• No matter what happens in this year’s elections, some familiar faces will be missing when the South Dakota Legislature convenes in January 1999. Eleven Republican lawmakers and ten Democrats did not file nominating petitions to seek re-election last week. That includes five House members who are switching to run for the state Senate.
