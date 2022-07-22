The New Chief

Tim Linke has spent nearly three decades as a first responder in Nebraska.
A month ago, the scenery changed for him as he took over the position of fire chief with the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department. He takes over for former fire chief Tom Kurtenbach who retired in January.
Recently, Linke sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss his experience and his vision for the department.
Linke, who has nearly 29 years of experience in emergency services, started as an EMT in his hometown of Syracuse, Nebraska, before joining the Southwest Rural Fire Protection District outside of Lincoln, Nebraska, as a volunteer firefighter in 1996. Two years later, he took a position with the Lincoln Fire Department, advancing up to battalion chief before accepting the chief role in Yankton in March.
He said that it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what led him to become a first responder.
“It just seemed like a calling,” he said. “I wanted to do it since I was about 3 years old, and I just never outgrew it. I don’t know if I heard a siren one time and saw a fire truck or saw something on TV. I don’t know what it is; I just always wanted to do it. For a time, I think my parents thought I would outgrow it, and then when I got out of high school and was still looking for something in that arena, it just all worked out. I got to do my dream job and continue to do my dream job.”
Linke said he’s had several roles over the last three decades.
“My experience in Nebraska, fire service-wise, ranged from everything from being a volunteer firefighter/paramedic and then I ended up in a leadership role in my volunteer department and was an assistant chief when I left there,” he said. “In Lincoln, I worked a lot of busy stations as a firefighter/paramedic and a paramedic preceptor. I was a captain. I had the distinct privilege of being a Recruit Academy instructor, which I absolutely loved doing. I taught new employees how to be firefighters, EMTs and paramedics and got promoted into a battalion chief role in 2012. So the last 10 years before I came here, I was responsible for everything from responding to larger incidents to being in charge of training for the Lincoln Fire Department.”
He said his passion for passing along knowledge to new recruits came, in part, from an incident that occurred early in his tenure with the Lincoln Fire Department.
“A roof came down on a group of us at a fire in downtown Lincoln,” he said. “Everybody came out fine, but that was an event that taught me how to really be careful about not being complacent as a responder, and it gave me a passion for training other firefighters so that, hopefully, they knew to not experience the same thing — but if they did, they knew what to do. That led me down the road to teaching recruits and teaching strategy and tactics and things like that to other agencies.”
Linke said he was also involved in the department’s coordination on large-scale events like the COVID-19 pandemic and protests in 2020.
With nearly 2 1/2 decades under his belt at the Lincoln Fire Department, Linke said the Yankton chief position opened at the right time.
“I was close to being in the time frame with Lincoln where I could start for other things,” he said. “In Lincoln, when you get to about 25 years, you can continue working or you can retire or start looking at other things. I was just interested in trying something that was a little out of my comfort zone.”
He said that Yankton seemed like the perfect fit for him.
“I just happened to see the job and thought I’d apply for it because it felt like something where I can take my experience as a volunteer — which I absolutely loved doing — and combine that with my experience with a chief officer of a larger department,” he said. “It seemed like it fit both areas of that personality that I have.”
The City of Yankton announced Linke’s hiring in May and he was sworn in before the City Commission on June 27.
With nearly a month in Yankton behind him, Linke said he’s enjoying the new position so far.
“Nebraska was a great home for me, so living somewhere else is an adjustment, but in a good way,” he said. “I love (Yankton) — great people, really nice equipment, nice facilities, people that want to serve.”
He said he’s especially noticed how Yankton’s firefighters go above and beyond the call of duty.
“What I’ve really found that has endeared me … to the department and the community even more than I had expected was that our firefighters not only are involved in the community, but when they have a response where someone has a loss in a fire, they don’t just go put out the fire and try to save lives and property, they also recognize the people that experience that as a member of the community and will do what they can to help them try to recover in some way, shape or form,” he said. “Or they’re involved in something that helps those members of the community. … That part has been fantastic to see.”
Linke said his goal as chief is to make sure the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department stays at the top of its game.
“What I’d like to do is make sure we are meeting the needs of the community and what their expectations are,” he said. “Once I get to know everyone and get more accustomed to what I’m supposed to be doing as a fire chief, I plan on getting a few external stakeholders along with some members of our department together to plan strategically for the next five years, just to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing in the eyes of the community.”
