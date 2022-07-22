The New Chief
Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke, shown here talking with a Yankton firefighter at a rural blaze last week, is settling into his new role as head of the department. He took over the job late last month after spending more than 20 years with the Lincoln, Nebraska, Fire Department

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Tim Linke has spent nearly three decades as a first responder in Nebraska.

A month ago, the scenery changed for him as he took over the position of fire chief with the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department. He takes over for former fire chief Tom Kurtenbach who retired in January.   

