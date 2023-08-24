Accident
Law enforcement are investigating a fatal accident about two miles north of Yankton Thursday morning. One person was killed. No other information was available at this time.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident about two miles north of Yankton on U.S. Highway 81 Thursday morning.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:51 a.m. of an accident on Highway 81 near the intersection with 305th Street.

