One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident about two miles north of Yankton on U.S. Highway 81 Thursday morning.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:51 a.m. of an accident on Highway 81 near the intersection with 305th Street.
“Upon arrival, it was learned that a gray 2014 Ford Escape operated by Teresa Brandt was traveling southbound and struck the rear end of a semi-truck,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said. “The semi-truck was in the process of turning westbound from U.S. Highway 81 into a private drive. The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
After the accident, southbound traffic on Highway 81 was diverted to the northbound (west) lane for more than two hours.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
Also responding to the scene were Yankton County Emergency Medical Services, the Yankton Fire Department, the Yankton County Emergency Management Office and personnel from the South Dakota Motor Carriers division.
