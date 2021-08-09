YSD Board Says No To Masking Policy

The Yankton School District (YSD) is doffing the masks — at least for now.
After hearing impassioned pleas on both sides of the merits of masking to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Yankton School Board voted to rescind its masking policy at its meeting Monday.
The vote was split with two voting against — school board President Jill Sternquist and Vice President Sarah Carda — and three for, including Kathy Greeneway, Terry Crandall and Frani Kieffer.
Much of the tone of the evening was set by the comments made to the board during the extended public comment time allotted Monday for the masking issue. More than 100 people were in attendance at the Yankton High School theater.
A number of individuals from the community spoke at the meeting, the majority asking the school board to leave the decision of whether to mask or not in the hands of parents.
Arguments against masking included socialization of children with special needs, the relatively low number of COVID cases in the Yankton area as compared to last year and the belief that, through recovery from the virus and vaccination, the state has achieved herd immunity.
Several mothers said their younger children would return home from school with mucus-soaked, food-encrusted masks, which they concluded were likely not offering protection against the virus.
In support of masking, arguments included concern for children with underlying health conditions who could not yet be vaccinated due to their age and the unknowns of the Delta variant which is currently contributing at least in part to the 68% daily case increase announced last week on the South Dakota Department of Health COVID web portal.
One mother talked about how her son, who did not have any underlying conditions, got COVID pneumonia and is still recovering months after having contracted the virus.
Several speakers said that parents should make their own decision.
“I think you know of course as a school board in times like these, you are going to take recommendations from the CDC, you are going to have a Health Advisory Board — of course you are — and you’re going to take that into consideration and take recommendations,” said Amanda Johnson, Yankton County resident and Yankton High School graduate. “We all also have to step back and use truly just a little common sense and see if those measures are being counteracted, if they’re helping or if they’re hurting, and it is time, a year and a half in, to say we need to let people make their own health choices.”
Once public comment time was closed, school board member Kathy Greeneway opened the discussion.
“So I came in tonight, not really knowing what we were going to do. This is a tough one, to be able to really wrap around and be (convinced by) it,” she said. “I am going to make a recommendation that we do not have a mask mandate, that it is up to the individuals to decide whether they want to send their child to school with a mask or without one.”
She added that the school board would strongly suggest that masks be worn, but that they would not be mandatory.
“My daughter is a chemist at Moderna that helped develop the vaccine, so I’ve got some strong feelings about how vaccines work and how they develop vaccines,” said school board member Terry Crandall. “However, I don’t feel that the significance of the current incidences of COVID-19 in our community warrant, at the beginning of the school year, requiring masks.”
He went on to caution the board to remain “nimble” so in the event of a large outbreak, it can change policy if needed as the school year progresses.
Board member Sarah Carda asked that there be language included in the motion that specified when the school board would revisit the masking policy, but that language was not added.
“I don’t want this to be about winning and losing,” said Frani Kieffer just before the vote. “I want us to really take away that we are all in this together again this school year.”
Also Monday, the board voted to return YSD activities to normal, returning to pre-COVID procedures, as recommended by YSD Activities director Ryan Mors.
He noted that the SDHSAA, which last year had many suggested modifications for activities, did not issue any recommendations for the coming school year.
“They’re leaving that up to all of us this year locally, based upon what’s happening in our own school districts to be able to make those decisions,” he said. “My recommendation is that we start the school year with no spectator limitations; we don’t require vouchers; we allow everyone to attend our contests that wants to; and we do not mandate them to wear masks.”
Last year, the board granted Mors the latitude to change activities-related COVID protocols at any point in time, so he can revisit the spectator plan as the school year progresses.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The school board heard news from Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvoracek on gearing up at YHS and from Stewart Elementary School Principal Cody Lukkes about the extended school year program this summer;
• Approved an amendment to the YSD Medication Policy that would require parents with students on medical marijuana to administer the medication at school, if needed, rather than have a YSD employee do it;
• The school board reviewed the “Return To School Plan” for the coming school year;
• The school board reviewed the American Rescue Plan and set a special meeting Aug. 16 to approve it;
• Approved a specific stop-loss reinsurance premium.
