PIERRE — The South Dakota Board of Regents has given the green light for a plan to make it easier for nurses to continue their education and help grow the healthcare workforce in our state.

Since January 2022, the Board of Regents academic affairs staff has met with the Board of Technical Education (BOTE) academic programming staff to discuss progress, highlight opportunities, and identify ways to enhance their higher-education partnership. In April 2022, that leadership team identified the desire to move toward a statewide nursing agreement.

