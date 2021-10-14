• A report was received at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary at the Cottonwood Campground.
• A report was received at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of two beers on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 1:12 a.m. Thursday of a fight on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:12 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:34 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on W. 31st St.
• A report was received at 11:09 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a vehicle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:56 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:21 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Elm St.
