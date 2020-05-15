SIOUX FALLS — A Tyndall man and a Rapid City woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. The man has further been indicted for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
According to a press release from U.S. attorney Ron Parsons, Jose Eduardo Rodriguez, 44, and Bonnie Jean Estes, 24, were indicted on Feb. 11, 2020. Rodriguez appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on Feb. 14, and Estes appeared before Moreno on May 13. Both pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleges that on or about Dec. 26, 2019, Rodriguez and Estes knowingly possessed a weapon made from a rifle, with a barrel of less than 16 inches in length, which was not registered to them in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
The indictment also alleges that on or about Dec. 26, Rodriguez, having previously been convicted of a felony, did knowingly possess a firearm.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
Rodriguez and Estes were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for July 21.
