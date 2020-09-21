Noem To Call Special Legislative Session

PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling a special session of the state Legislature, set for Monday, Oct. 5, to consider legislation regarding the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).
In a press release issued Monday, Noem said, “South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19. We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”
According to the governor’s office, South Dakota has until Dec. 30, 2020, to spend all CRF dollars.
Some of the funds have already been allocated, including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges.
Noem has also proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.
