• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Monday of the theft of garden tools and a fence on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 7:29 p.m. Monday of the theft of a mountain bike from a residence on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:44 p.m. Monday of a protection order violation on E. 20th St.
• A report was received at 11:13 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 10th St. A wallet was reported stolen.
• A report was received at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on Alumax Rd. A GPS system, binoculars and check blanks were reported stolen.
• A report was received at 11 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St.
