Polls: Nebraska Opposes More Abortion Restrictions
Adobe Stock

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two recent polls found that a majority of respondents were opposed to adding more restrictions to abortion rights in Nebraska.

One poll, released Wednesday by the ACLU of Nebraska, found that 59% of 604 registered voters polled in mid-November either “somewhat opposed” or “strongly opposed” the enactment of “more restrictive abortion bans” in the state.

