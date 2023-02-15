The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Donald White Jr., 59, Volin, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Dawn McBride, 34, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree burglary and grand theft.
• Charles Thornton, 23, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Taylor Dominguez, 35, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for second-degree petty theft and violation of probation.
• Jason Frazier, 41, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for forgery (four counts), second-degree petty theft (four counts), identity theft (four counts) and possession of a forged instrument (four counts).
• Mark Westergaard, 61, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of an animal.
