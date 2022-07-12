Benches Donated Along Lake Yankton Hatchery Trail

A recently completed trail at Lake Yankton has several new benches to help complement the experience.
Last month, Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, finished installation of four benches along the newly paved trail between the hatchery, along Lake Yankton and ending at the Chief White Crane Campground’s trail.
Marvin Ehlers, treasurer for the Friends of the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, told the Press & Dakotan said that, after last August’s ribbon cutting for the improved trail, the next phase of the project began to take shape — of all places — at the foot of the Meridian Bridge.
“I’ve got a lot of good acquaintances and was actually down at one of the (Music at the Meridian performances) down at the river on a Thursday night when I mentioned to somebody, ‘We’re doing this with the trail,’” he said. “They said they would be interested in paying for one of the benches and having a little memorial plaque on it for them. That started it.”
From there, he said offers began to pile up.
“Before long, two other friends said, ‘Well, we’ll do one, too,’” he said. “Then another friend said, ‘Well, I’ll do two benches.’”
Ehlers said the Friends group took in $1,850 in donations to go toward the benches. The donors were Steve Hamilton, Pam Hamilton, Carl Brush, Jan Brush, Tom Johnson and Brenda Johnson.
Ehlers said they fit in with the benches that have been used throughout the area.
“The benches were made over at the prison in Springfield,” he said. “They’re the same ones that Lewis & Clark Rec Area has been using for the last couple of years — aluminum benches, eight-foot long. The state came in and poured the concrete for them and set the benches. A friend and I got all of the memorial plaques put on them.”
Three of the benches are located along Lake Yankton while the fourth was installed across from the pollinator garden on the trail between the hatchery and the aquarium.
He added that other trail accessories are being installed along the trail at this time.
“We’ve had metal signs with photography, directions and things on them we’re going to have a long the trail,” he said. “We’ve got three big signs for now. That was another $3,500.”
Ehlers said that Modern Woodmen donated money for the sign project, and they are slated to be put up this week at the earliest.
He said that the trail has proven popular since the ribbon was cut on the 1.4-mile paved section last August.
“We’ve had a lot of people using it ever since it was improved,” he said. “Unless it’s 100-some degrees like it has been these afternoons, you’ll see people there by 6-6:30 a.m. on the trail clear up until the sun goes down at night.
Ehlers said the benches add a lot more than he imagined when the idea of installing benches first came up.
“Part of the thing I didn’t realize when I first wanted the benches in there, I thought, ‘Well, it’ll be a place that they can sit down and rest for a little bit’ — it’s also just a beautiful view from there,” he said. “You can look across Lake Yankton, over at some of the other campgrounds and the dam. There’s a lot of wildlife there, a lot of diversity in the birds. There’s raccoons, there’s mink and anything you find around ponds like turtles and frogs and all that kind of stuff.”
He said there are plans to keep adding elements to the trail as time goes on, including more signage and interactive items.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.