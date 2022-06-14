During Memorial Day weekend, a siren blast pierced the normally quiet overnight hours at Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton.
A tornado had been sighted, and the alert warned thousands of campers to seek shelter. Visitors in tents, campers and cabins sought refuge as the sirens were activated around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Shane Bertsch, the Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) district park supervisor, was monitoring developments with others at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area west of Yankton.
“My staff and I were in contact with (Yankton County emergency manager) Paul Scherschlight,” Bertsch said. “It was hard to see anything during the night. You looked for any kind of light or something that would let you follow what was happening. We were watching the sky from about 12:30 to 2:30 (a.m.)”
A funnel was sighted, and the alarms went off throughout the recreation area.
The tornado warning wasn’t the first storm alert of the young camping season. A May 12 derecho rolled through eastern South Dakota, pummeling the Yankton region with straight-line winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
“The derecho was a little different than the tornado because it came through here around 4:30 in the afternoon,” Bertsch said. “Once it arrived, it was a wall of dirt that turned everything into night.”
On both occasions, the siren system played a key role in alerting visitors both in the park and on the water of incoming bad weather. The sirens have played a crucial role in maintaining safety at a site that sees an estimated 2 million visitors annually.
“If you have Pierson Ranch, Chief White Crane and Lewis and Clark, sites all full, you have over 2,000 people just camping. Then you have the marina and resort,” Bertsch said. “If you include our day use, we would be the 13th largest town in the state, if we were (incorporated as) a town.”
And that doesn’t include the hundreds, if not thousands, of permanent residents who live along the lake and Missouri River.
The sirens are sounded when a tornado has been spotted or winds reach 75 miles per hour for three minutes, Bertsch said.
The system in the lake area includes two sirens at the Lewis and Clark Rec Area, north of the Welcome Center building and another near the Lewis and Clark Marina. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a siren on the Nebraska side near Gavins Point Dam. Yankton County maintains a siren along Deer Boulevard behind Chief White Crane campgrounds.
“When you include Lewis and Clark, White Crane and Pierson Ranch, we pretty much cover the entire lake area with the (warning) sound,” he said.
The full siren system was installed about eight years ago, Bertsch said.
“We always wanted them over the years, and then we got grant money (from the state) to put them in,” he said. “We put all the sirens in at once. By the time you’re finished with the wiring and everything, it’s around $20,000 for one siren.”
COORDINATING EFFORTS
Scherschligt works with the siren systems not only at Lewis and Clark Lake but also around Yankton County. He also coordinates the 24 storm spotters in the county and shares in joint weather watches with neighboring counties.
The sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they remain in proper working order. That knowledge becomes especially reassuring when an emergency hits and officials may have little warning and need to know the sirens remain ready at a moment’s notice.
Scherschligt places an emphasis on giving lead time should the public need to evacuate or take shelter. He and other officials coordinate their sightings across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
“If it’s the kind of weather, where there is something (to the west) in Charles Mix or Bon Homme (counties), I may text other guys to help with the command,” he said. “I stay in touch with the Cedar County and Knox County emergency managers (in northeast Nebraska), too.”
Scherschligt believes in getting out warnings, where possible. While sirens are only blown for tornadoes and high winds, the weather watchers also keep their eye on hail, rain and other elements.
Scherschligt used the example of weather sightings at O’Neill, Nebraska, located 90 miles southwest of Yankton. “We notify Shane (Bertsch). We don’t tell his staff what to do, but we make them aware,” he said.
On the Nebraska side, Justin Scholl works with the alert system in his role as chief of natural resources for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We maintain our tornado siren on the training dike. It’s meant to be an early warning system for both our campgrounds and the day-use areas,” he said. “People may not realize it, but the (South Dakota-Nebraska) state boundary line is the center of Lake Yankton, which was the original river channel before dams were built. Because of that, we have staff and issue warnings on that (north) side of the Missouri River.”
For Scholl, the storm coverage includes Weigand Campground and other sites on the Nebraska side of the river.
“This last go-round (with the tornado) was predicted, so we were able to tell our campground hosts to spread the word so people were aware,” he said. “The people in Cottonwood (campgrounds) made the right call and left when there was anticipated bad weather that Sunday night (of Memorial Day).”
The traffic was particularly heavy because of the three-day weekend, and the situation became more difficult with the tornado alert coming overnight, Scholl said.
The next major holiday, the Fourth of July, falls on a Monday and creates another three-day weekend. Also, the campgrounds are booked solid throughout the summer.
“It’s always challenging to figure out how to go about (spreading alerts outdoors),” Scholl said. “It helps that we have a lot of people listening to their radios and other sources that they can receive alerts.”
READY FOR ANYTHING
When the sirens were installed, care was taken for finding strategic locations, Bertsch said.
“We worked with Paul Scherschligt and did some testing. We brought a portable siren out and then went down to each of the campgrounds and listened,” he said.
“Wind speed is another thing, along wind direction, especially coming from the west. We did a lot of different tests, and this is the best route we came up with as far as placement of the campgrounds being covered.”
The challenge came in finding the best places for reaching the most people spread over a large area, Bertsch said. White Crane is a five-mile drive from the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center, and Lewis and Clark is 2½ miles long from Pierson Ranch to the other side of Crest Road, he noted.
In other area sites, Springfield Recreation Area is covered by the town’s siren, while Clay County State Park near Vermillion doesn’t have a siren but uses its staff and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to keep the public informed.
For Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, the staff training includes trips to the campsites, Bertsch said. In that way, employees and volunteers know the layout and also the locations for sirens and shelters, he added.
“We go around to the campsites with our staff, and we use volunteers to help with warning people if there is a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch. We go around once to let people know if there is a warning, but we don’t go around again if there is an upgraded alert,” he said.
“We go around once and warn people so they can seek shelter. A lot of people have these warnings on their phone, but they may not think of things like rolling up their awnings (on their campers). If we have 60 mph winds, it could send their awnings crashing down.”
Campers and other visitors are informed of shelter and to take cover in case of warnings, Bertsch said.
“Staying alert is the number one thing. When you come out here with a camper or tent, you’re not very well protected compared to a house and basement,” he said. “We like to send people to the nearest concrete block-reinforced covered structure. At the park, we have one building for every 30 or 40 campers.”
The joint weather watch efforts in the Yankton region run smoothly thanks to the teamwork among local, county, state and federal officials, Scherschligt said. However, some minor instances do arise, he noted.
“We get notices from the National Weather Service, but Cedar County gets a warning from Omaha and we get a warning from Sioux Falls,” he said. “During the warning over Memorial Day weekend, we (two sides) were blowing our sirens at different times for the same tornado warning.”
Scherschligt has detected some changes with the recent storms.
“When I first started this (job), storms were usually done by dark. It seems like we need the heat of the sun to keep going,” he said. “Once the sun sets, it usually cools off. But we have had the heat continue after 9 p.m. and overnight.”
Those overnight weather watches create additional challenges, Scherschligt said. “With a night tornado, I look for things like flashes from wiring or maybe lightning,” he said.
Scholl has found the weather alert system and joint operations running smoothly. With extremely hot weather and possible stormy conditions forecast in the coming days, he’s ready for whatever lies ahead.
“It’s been a learning experience. We have been coordinating between the two states and the different counties,” he said. “Our job is doing everything we can to ensure and enhance public safety.”
