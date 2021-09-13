On Saturday, Sept. 11, Yankton Lions Club members displayed flags throughout the community on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in remembrance of lives lost.
The flags will continue to proudly fly in Yankton as the community welcomes the participants and families during the World Archery Championships and the World Cup Final.
If you would like information regarding the flag program or Yankton Lions Club call 665-4694.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.