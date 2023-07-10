INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 4:09 p.m. Thursday of an assault on E. 11th Street.
• The police department received a report at 10:07 p.m. Thursday regarding firearms or weapons on National Street.
• The police department received a report at 10:52 p.m. Thursday of disorderly conduct on Fourth Street.
• The police department received a fireworks complaint at 12:26 a.m. Friday on E. SD Highway 50.
• The police department received a report at 5:55 a.m. Friday of a theft on Picotte Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:35 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Sixth Street.
• The police department received a report at 10:41 a.m. Saturday of public intoxication on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 1:27 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Locust Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:01 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Spruce Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:08 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bike on Picotte Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:58 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:16 p.m. Saturday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:05 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Quest Street, Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:42 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Highway 52.
• The police department received a report at 7:48 p.m. Saturday of a fight on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:36 p.m. Saturday of a fireworks complaint on 15th Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:58 p.m. Saturday of a fireworks complaint on Locust Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:02 a.m. Sunday of public intoxication on W. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:34 a.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on 447th Avenue, Mission Hill.
• The police department received a report at 4:12 a.m. of a missing person. The person has been missing for a week after a date.
• The police department received a report at 8:53 a.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on E. 12th Street.
• The police department received a report at 10:50 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 3:43 a.m. Monday of a runaway on E. Fourth Street, Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 4:30 a.m. of an issue in the jail.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.