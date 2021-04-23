In honor of National Poetry Month, the Yankton Community Library will host a live virtual Book Talk with South Dakota Poet Laureate Christine Stewart-Nunez on Monday, April 26, at 7-8:30 p.m.
Stewart-Nunez will discuss “South Dakota in Poems,” an anthology that she edited and share from her books of poetry. Local authors in the anthology include Jamie Sullivan of Mount Marty University, Marilyn Kratz, Theresa Zimmerman and Brenda K. Johnson who will also share poems. The library has ten copies of the anthology for check out. You can join in the Book Talk through GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/176059269.
This link will be on the Library’s Facebook page as well as on the website library.cityofyankton.org under Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities. If you have not used GoToMeeting platform before, log in a couple of minutes early to allow for initial set up.
Funding for the Book Talk is provided by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
