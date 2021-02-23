RAPID CITY — South Dakota employers, schools and residents are encouraged to show their support for all service members deployed overseas by participating in R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) Shirt Friday event on Feb. 26.
The South Dakota National Guard and the S.D. Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve invite the public to participate by wearing a red shirt on all Fridays while South Dakota citizens are deployed, and remember and honor all members of the military for their service to the state and nation.
The R.E.D. event will highlight soldiers and airmen with the SDNG’s 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the 114th Fighter Wing currently deployed overseas. Throughout the past several years, the SDNG has been highlighting deployed units and individual members during R.E.D Friday events.
“Wearing red shirts on Fridays sends a strong and unified message to our service members and families that they are not forgotten and we appreciate their sacrifice to our country,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, adjutant general of the SDNG. “Wearing a red shirt is a simple gesture, but the meaning behind it is significant.”
South Dakota employers, schools and citizens are encouraged to provide additional support by:
• Sign a Statement of Support through the ESGR to show your support (for more information about this please contact the SD ESGR Program Office at 605-737-6540)
• Send cards/letters to the unit or someone in the unit
• Create a banner or video from your organization to send to the unit
• Check in with the family of a deployed service member
• Provide a meal for a family of a deployed service member
• Use the hashtag #RememberEveryoneDeployed when posting your pictures to social media sites
• Send a picture of your company/school to: redshirtfriday.southdakota@gmail.com and we will share your picture through our social media sites
• Support the S.D. Veteran’s Home in Hot Springs or a veteran service organization in your community
Currently, there are about 290 SDNG members deployed to various locations around the globe.
