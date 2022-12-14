Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Posted For Area

Yankton County is under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, while the western parts of the area are under blizzard and winter storm warnings.

The winter weather advisory also includes Bon Homme, Clay, Turner and Union counties in South Dakota and Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

