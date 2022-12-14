Yankton County is under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, while the western parts of the area are under blizzard and winter storm warnings.
The winter weather advisory also includes Bon Homme, Clay, Turner and Union counties in South Dakota and Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an additional 2-4 inches of snow is possible during this time with winds possibly gusting to up to 50 miles per hour Thursday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said on its website. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
Meanwhile, Hutchinson and Douglas counties are under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Thursday. The NWS said 4-6 inches of snow are possible in these areas, with winds gusting to up to 45 miles per hour late Wednesday and Thursday.
Also, Charles Mix County is under a blizzard warning through 6 p.m. Thursday. An additional 4-8 inches of snow are possible, with winds gusting to up to 50 miles per hour.
