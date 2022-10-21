MMU Fine Arts Hall Of Fame

The Mount Marty University Gregorian Fine Arts Association (GFAA) has announced this year’s Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductee class and ceremony. These individuals were chosen by the current GFAA advisory council based on their passion, dedication, and service to the arts at Mount Marty and the surrounding community.

During the weekend of Lancer Days, these inductees will be honored at a ceremony held Sunday, Oct. 30, at noon in Marian Auditorium. Tickets are required. Purchase tickets at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=7e3d7756-6034-47bb-a792-904973f6e852&amp;envId=p-IavQGCUP5kiWKG5b7kliCQ. To learn more or to nominate future inductees, contact Shannon Viereck at shannon.viereck@mountmarty.edu

