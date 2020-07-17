The deadline for nominations for the 2020 Spirit of Dakota Award is Aug. 1. The honoree will be announced Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a celebration banquet at the Huron Event Center or via the media depending on the status of the pandemic.
This award will be presented to an outstanding South Dakota woman who has demonstrated vision, courage, and strength in character and who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life in her community and state.
The award winner will be chosen by a state-wide Selection Commission including First Gentleman Byron Noem. This marks the 34th anniversary of the award.
Nomination forms are available by contacting the Huron Area Chamber of Commerce, 1725 Dakota Ave S., by calling 1-800-487-6673 or online at www.spiritofdakota.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.