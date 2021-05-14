PIERRE — South Dakota is home to nearly 14,000 beef farms and ranches caring for 4 million head of cattle, outnumbering state residents 4.5 to 1. May is Beef Month and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) believes this is the perfect time to highlight all our hardworking beef farmers and ranchers and all they do to bring a high-quality protein to the table.
Gov. Kristi Noem signed the proclamation officially declaring May as Beef Month in South Dakota on April 26, 2021. The SDBIC worked alongside the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to organize the proclamation as summer continues to be the peak season for beef sales with an average of approximately 30 percent of yearly beef dollars captured between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
SDBIC President, Laurie Johnson believes May is the perfect time to thank our beef farmers and ranchers “South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers work tirelessly year-round to bring a high-quality protein to our tables, we want to thank them for all of their hard work and to encourage everyone to choose BEEF this summer.”
The SDBIC will be implementing their newest “Reclaim the Summer” campaign encouraging you to get out and celebrate summer as you choose beef this grilling season. Beef will also be highlighted at several events across the state throughout the month including the Prairie Fire Steak Contest, Deadwood Xtreme Bulls, and the Sioux Falls Storm’s opening Hall of Fame Game taking place on May 15, 2021. South Dakota’s Junior Beef Ambassadors will be working within their local communities promoting our favorite protein!
Learn more about May Beef Month and the efforts of the SDBIC by following our Facebook Page (@SDBeef).
