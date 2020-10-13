In Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health, South Dakota added 414 new cases, while the number of current hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time.
Locally, Union County’s case spike continued with 15 new infections, marking the seventh straight day the county has seen double-digit rises in new cases.
Current hospitalizations in the state reached 302, an increase of 24 from Monday.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 288.
Here are Tuesday’s summaries from area counties:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (167 total), 1 new hospitalization (13), 3 new recoveries (97), 59 active cases, overall test infection rate: 23.91%;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (268), 1 new hospitalization (51), 6 new recoveries (185), 83 active cases, overall test infection rate: 8.99%;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (654), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 7 new recoveries (560), 86 active cases, overall test infection rate: 14.93%;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (133), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 2 new recoveries (79), 53 active cases, overall test infection rate: 10.26%;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (161), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 6 new recoveries (104), 55 active cases, overall test infection rate: 5.56%;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (294), 1 new hospitalization (13), 2 new recoveries (188), 98 active cases, overall test infection rate: 27.56%;
• Union County — 15 new cases (586), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 6 new recoveries (422), 154 active cases, overall test infection rate: 18.14%;
• Yankton County — 6 new cases (547), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 7 new recoveries (419), 123 active cases, overall test infection rate: 7.02%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported four new cases in Knox County (226 total) and no new cases in Dixon County (135). Also, Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by two to 116.
Meanwhile, the DOH’s weekly summary of South Dakota schools showed 437 new active cases last week (Oct. 4-10) in grades K-12, the highest level since the DOH began tracking cases at the start of the school year in August. Overall, there have been 2,305 total cases recorded (1,643 students, 662 staff) with 1,771 recoveries.
Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, the DOH reported 81 new active cases last week, the smallest increase since late August. There have been a total of 1,580 infections (1,479 students, 1,001 staff) with 1,463 recoveries.
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal showed 49 active cases (41 students, 8 staff), which is up 11 from Monday. The active-case number has climbed since reaching a low of 12 cases on Oct. 2; it is currently the highest it’s been since Sept. 11. Also, the number in quarantine jumped to 156 Tuesday (+36), including 11 on campus (-1).
Mount Marty University’s online portal has not been updated since Friday, when it showed just one student active infection.
Also, the DOH has added COVID-related occupancy figures for individual hospitals. On Tuesday:
• Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton showed five beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, all in intensive care (ICU);
• Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston had two COVID patients (0 in ICU);
• Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour had three COVID patients (0 in ICU);
• Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg had two COVID patients (0 in ICU);
• Platte Health Center had one COVID patient (0 in ICU);
• South Dakota Human Services Center had two COVID patients (0 in ICU);
• Wagner Community Memorial Hospital reported one COVID patient (0 in ICU).
All other area hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients, according to the DOH website.
Here are Tuesday’s statistics for South Dakota:
• Total Cases — 29,339 (+414);
• Active cases — 6,044 (-18);
• Recoveries — 23,007 (+432);
• Hospitalizations — 1,911 ever hospitalized (+25); 302 currently hospitalized (+24);
• Testing — 338,717 total tests (+3,187); 220,402 individuals tested (+1,158).
In Nebraska, 457 new infections were reported late Monday. There were also three new deaths, raising the state toll to 522.
Other statistics on the DHHS website included:
• Total Case — 52,839 (+457);
• Active Cases — 15,417 (+166);
• Recoveries — 36,734 (+379);
• Hospitalizations — 2,543 ever hospitalized (+17); 299 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 734,692 total tests (+6,270); 515,805 individuals tested (+3,556).
