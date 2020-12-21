VERMILLION — Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery has announced plans in partnership with Hy-Vee and the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) to provide a free Christmas dinner to Vermillion Area residents who will be spending the holidays home alone, or for those choosing not to travel to be with loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free Christmas dinner will be available for curbside pick-up on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1500 W. Main Street with allocated reservation times to ensure best social distancing practices. Residents can visit LiveVermillion.com to schedule a pick-up time.
Hy-Vee Vermillion and Valiant Vineyards are providing a baked ham dinner with all the holiday trimmings in a to-go container.
If you have any questions about the free meal or would like to sign up to volunteer, contact Eldon Nygaard at Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery at 605-624-4500 or at wine@valiantvineyards.us.
