PIERRE — The Marijuana Interim Study Committee will hold their first meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m. (CT) and Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Marijuana Interim Study Committee, chaired by Sen. Bryan Breitling (R-Miller) with vice chair Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), will review criminal state law regarding marijuana, receive drafter perspective on Initiated Measure 26, appoint subcommittees, and discuss potential meeting dates.
The group will also hear testimony from a variety of entities including the National Conference of State Legislatures; South Dakota Municipal League; Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe; state medical associations; state Departments of Health and Revenue; and law enforcement, court, and fire officials from Rapid City and Pennington County.
The agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220507.pdf
Those wishing to testify remotely must register by noon May 25, 2021, by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.