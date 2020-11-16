Incidents
• A report was received at 2:19 p.m. Friday of the theft of a license plate on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 6:35 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bicycle on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 9:12 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 12:08 p.m. Saturday of the theft of sanitizer wipes on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:59 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:54 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:40 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a handgun on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 12:46 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a garden gnome on Memory Lane. This was characterized in the police press report as “garden gnome ran away from home.”
• A report was received at 9:52 p.m. Sunday of the theft of alcohol on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:19 p.m. Friday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:22 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Robin St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:40 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a trailer and wheels from a business on E. Highway 50.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
