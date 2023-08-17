The Sierra Club Discovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in the Round Table room of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Yankton.
Tom Vollmer will do a presentation on his fossil collecting in the area, particularly at Lewis and Clark Lake. He will have physical samples and a slide show. There will be time for questions afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.