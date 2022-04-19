Fire officials across Yankton County don’t like what they’re seeing with conditions on the ground and the lack of significant moisture prospects.
As a result, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to impose a burn ban until emergency officials believe conditions have improved.
Addressing the commission on the burn ban resolution was Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt, who had some interesting ideas on how to bring about much-needed rains in the region.
“Everybody’s wanting and praying for rain,” he said. “We found out last year that every time we enacted this, it rains, so we’re enacting a burn ban and we’re going to get some rain.”
But he said that the county’s fire officials believe that the ban was needed as conditions continue to include dead vegetation, strong winds and little prospect for substantial moisture.
“We talked with all of the fire chiefs in the county and they’re all in agreement that we need to put it back into place because of the volatility of the fuels that are out there,” he said. “We’re not seeing any rain.”
As per Scherschligt’s wishes with imposing a burn ban, today (Wednesday) holds a possibility of rain, but he holds out little hope for the amount.
“They’re talking now maybe .01 inches of rain,” he said.
He also acknowledged that the burn ban comes at an inopportune time, but conditions aren’t letting up in the near term.
“I know it’s going to hurt some of the people who have got CRP to burn, but the fire departments don’t even want to go out and burn it because of the liability … especially with these winds,” he said.
Technically, the burn ban has been in place at certain times over the last few weeks, automatically triggered when the fire index reaches Very High or if a Red Flag Warning is issued.
However, Scherschligt said this can be too inconsistent at times.
“It goes one day it’s this and one day it’s that,” he said. “The weather service does a great job, but they’re not consistent. It’s the weather (Tuesday) as it was (Monday), but the fire ratings are different.”
The assessments are made based on wind speed, temperature and humidity. Yankton County was under a Red Flag Warning Monday and Tuesday.
No set date is mentioned in the burn ban, just that it will be lifted as officials see fit.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved several plats;
• Heard and accepted several county departments’ quarterly reports;
• Approved an abatement request;
• Heard a request from the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home to increase the county’s contribution from $2,000 to $3,000 per year to help cover rising insurance costs for the site;
• Approved a joint powers agreement for a transportation study;
• Held a short joint meeting with the Yankton County Planning Commission to discuss cleaning up ordinance language.
