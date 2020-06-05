The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss the 2020 Music at the Meridian schedule during its regular meeting Monday.
Music at the Meridian is preliminarily scheduled to begin July 25 and run into August. The weekly events had been scheduled to begin earlier in July, but were delayed due to the pandemic.
Additionally, the board will discuss Summit Activities Center for 2022, surplus property and a resolution regarding Cities Are Essential.
Monday’s meeting will still be largely digital, but will mark a return to having a physical presence at RTEC. Capacity will still be limited at RTEC and people are asked to attend only if they have official business or would like to make a public comment. The meeting will still be broadcast live on the City of Yankton’s YouTube channel where people can post comments.
The Yankton City Commission meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday.
On Friday, the city also released sales tax numbers for the month of May, showing the year’s first dip, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city was down -6.72% after getting off to a strong start in 2020.
Overall, the city is still up 3.85% cumulatively on the year.
