Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is adding a Board-Certified Pulmonologist to their specialty clinic. Dr. Scott Helberg will be seeing patients in the Yankton clinic beginning Jan. 3.
With the addition of Dr. Helberg, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. now has 44 Physicians and 19 specialties, making it a true regional health center for patients of all ages.
Dr. Helberg has been in medical practice for 15 years and has high praise from his patients. Health.usnews.com reports a perfect 5-star rating, with Dr. Helberg receiving the patients’ top choice award in providers’ follow-up, amount of time with patient, providers’ attitude, and perceived outcomes. In addition to his board certification in pulmonology, he is also board certified in internal medicine and critical care medicine.
“I am honored to join the team of specialized, highly trained Physicians at Yankton Medical Clinic who have such a stellar reputation within the communities they serve. Their mission and vision align with my personal mission of truly taking a vested interest in my patients’ health and well-being. I’m ready to get started in Yankton and I look forward to seeing you in January,” says Dr. Helberg.
CEO Becky McManus states, “Dr. Helberg is a true expert in his specialty, well respected by patients and colleagues alike. Dr. Helberg will be providing a valuable resource to our community as he will be seeing patients as young as age 12. We are fortunate to have such an outstanding physician as part of our total health care team at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.