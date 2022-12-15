Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is adding a Board-Certified Pulmonologist to their specialty clinic. Dr. Scott Helberg will be seeing patients in the Yankton clinic beginning Jan. 3.

With the addition of Dr. Helberg, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. now has 44 Physicians and 19 specialties, making it a true regional health center for patients of all ages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.