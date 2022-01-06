A COVID Homecoming

Cold winds and low temperatures did nothing to deter a warm homecoming on Wednesday.
Tim Gednalske, 30, returned to his home west of Yankton after a long, harrowing battle with COVID-19. Greeted by his wife Paige — who is pregnant with the couple’s third child —daughters Kennedy and Jade and his mother Jodi Lightner, Tim was treated to a surprise parade of vehicles filled with family and other well-wishers welcoming him home.
“I was very surprised just seeing all of the support,” Tim told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday. “It’s just crazy. My wife was always doing updates on how I was doing and seeing hundreds of people commenting and sending their wishes.”
The family sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss a dark couple of months that ultimately saw Tim make the journey home.
The Ordeal
Lightner told the Press & Dakotan that her son’s ordeal began at the end of September.
“Sept. 30, Paige was diagnosed with COVID and, about a week later, Tim started having some symptoms,” she said. “Him and the girls all went in to get tested. He tested positive Oct. 6.”
She explained that Tim began struggling with his breathing and having high fevers. On Oct. 10, his wife took him to the emergency room.
“I went in with him,” Lightner said. “Paige wasn’t allowed because of having COVID. They sent him home with oxygen and told him to monitor his symptoms. Well, then the next morning, he wasn’t able to keep his oxygen up above what they wanted it to be, so they had us come back.”
Tim was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit.
“We weren’t able to be there with him,” Lightner said. “At that time, it was one window visit per week for 30 minutes. All we could do was try to FaceTime him and try to talk to him.”
She said that Tim soon began to struggle and family members were allowed some more — albeit limited — access.
“They did allow me to come in one night and I sat with him on the outside of his door,” she said. “A day or two later, they finally lifted it for Paige to come in because they really realized he needed to have Paige there.”
However, his condition continued to deteriorate.
“The oxygen treatments that they were doing weren’t helping him,” Lightner said. “He got into these panic modes with the oxygen on and struggled a lot with that because he felt like he was suffocating. For a few days, all Paige and I could do was sit on the outside and then they started talking to us about intubation. They felt like they were getting to the point where that might have to happen.”
Tim was intubated on Oct. 21, according to Lightner.
“As his mom, I said every day, ‘I just wish I could take this away,’” she said. “I would’ve done anything to prevent him from going through that.”
Tim was then airlifted from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, where Lightner and Paige would take turns over the coming weeks visiting him on a daily basis.
“It was just a daily thing for us — watching him every day, watch the machines, listen to the beeps,” Lightner said.”
Decline And Hope
Soon after he was transported to Sioux Falls, Lightner said the family received a very disturbing phone call.
“There was one night that they called Paige and said that Tim wasn’t doing very good, that we should probably come up there and that they were trying to do everything that they could for him at that point in time,” she said. “Paige pulled up and had seen all of the medical team in his room, and at that time, they had to give him a paralytic medication which makes you paralyzed to get him calmed down because his oxygen was real low, his heart rate was real high, respirations were terribly high. At that point, we had to sit and wait again to see what was going to happen.”
As morning came, Tim’s condition improved somewhat and doctors began discussing tapering Tim off of some of the medications that had been vital, along with a very big next step — a tracheotomy.
It was a decision that Lightner said she had some reservations about in the beginning.
“When I was in Yankton, I saw somebody pass away with a trach,” she said. “I had that in my head thinking, ‘I don’t want that to happen to my son.’ But one of the nurses at Avera McKennan sat down and she talked to us and really explained it to us and said, ‘We ought to be thankful that he is to the point to qualify for a trach because there’s a lot of people that don’t and end up passing away.’”
Though Tim struggled some with withdrawals as he was taken off the sedatives and endured persistent fevers, his condition improved enough to where he could be transferred into the pulmonary rehab unit where he would remain for two weeks before being transferred Dec. 5 to Select Specialty Hospital on the Sanford Medical Center Campus for further recovery.
“They did wonders with him,” Lightner said. “At one time, they told us he probably wouldn’t walk for up to six months. He got to the point where he was able to stand and take a couple steps to and from the chair. Today, he got to come home and if it wasn’t for them, who knows where we’d be?”
She praised all of the medical professionals who helped Tim throughout his ordeal.
“The doctors were great up there,” she said.
Tim said that he has very little recollection of the ordeal’s worst days.
“I remember a couple of days in the ICU in Yankton,” he said. “I don’t really remember anybody talking to me or seeing anybody. I was sedated and flown to Sioux Falls and the only thing I really remember was doing physical therapy when I was in the ICU. … I don’t really remember anything from Oct. 15 to a week before Thanksgiving.”
He said there’s still a ways to go in his overall recovery today.
“I still struggle with my oxygen level if I walk too much,” he said.
Tim will continue to follow up with a pulmonologist for some time and continue with physical therapy.
Homecoming
Wednesday marked Tim’s first day home since October, and his family made sure to make it a big one.
“We surprised him with a parade,” Lightner said. “We reached out to family and friends and asked them to line up, drive by and honk.”
Tim said it was eye-opening to see all of the support that he had.
“My great neighbor across from me came over and put in a railing,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable the amount of support everybody (has given). My work, L&M Radiator, has been a blessing.”
Paige said support for Tim has come from all over.
“People we don’t even know have reached out to me that live in the community,” she said. “People sent gifts, dropped off meals. It’s amazing. … I thank everybody in the community for their support. I don’t know how we would’ve done it without them.”
‘It’s No Joke’
Lightner said the last few months have been an unenviable experience.
“I’ve said over and over again to numerous people — you hear of them talk about family members suffering from COVID or have passed away from COVID — but you really truly don’t know what that family went through until you have been put in (that position),” she said. “I never imagined I’d have to see the things I’ve seen. Come home at night and that’s all you can hear — beeping in your head from alarms going off — or watching your son lay there for 16 hours on his stomach. I don’t know how we go through this.”
“It was an emotional rollercoaster because, some days, he’d do awesome and then you’d get that phone call, ‘OK, you need to come up here,’ and it’s like ‘But he was doing so good,’” Paige said. “He literally took it hour-by-hour every single day.”
Lightner and Paige both encouraged that people get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tim summed up the illness in simple terms.
“It’s no joke out there,” he said.
