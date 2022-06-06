The Wednesday Drive and Diners Car Club will be headed to Heartford Steak House in Vermillion on June 8.
Attendees will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave promptly for Vermillion at 6 p.m. Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club.
For more information, contact Brad or Nata Jones at 605-660-7086.
