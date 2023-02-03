PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Business Day at the Legislature will be held from 1:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Pierre.
The event includes a legislative briefing, audience voting during Business Caucus and a presentation by Neil Bradley of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The evening reception program will feature award presentations for Distinguished Legislative Service, Business Legislative Service, Outstanding Public Service, and Lifetime Achievement.
The Distinguished Legislative Service award will honor the team of individuals responsible for what is known as the Wayfair Decision. The award will recognize the tremendous impact this decision has had on the state of South Dakota. The award will be presented by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard and include: Attorney General Marty Jackley, Rep. Gary Cammack, former legislator Deb Peters, Shawn Lyons, Andy Gerlach and Doug Schinkel.
Additional award recipients, event agenda details and registration available at https:/bit.ly/3E00P6F — or https:/business.sdchamber.biz/events/details/2023-business-day-at-the-legislature-164. There is a registration fee.
