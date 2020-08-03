PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, as “Purple Heart Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.
The Purple Heart, our nation’s oldest military medal, is awarded to those service men and women who have borne the battle, sacrificing life and limb.
The governor encourages all South Dakotans to set aside time on Aug. 7 to honor our heroes who have been honored with the Purple Heart.
