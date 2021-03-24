Local Woman’s NCAA Bracket Is Far From Busted

A little luck is keeping a Yankton woman close to the top in ESPN’s Men’s NCAA basketball bracket Tournament Challenge.
Diane Reese of Yankton has never been one to follow college basketball, but heading into this weekend’s Sweet 16, she finds herself in 8,622nd place with 460 points in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge.
According to ESPN, 14.7 million brackets were filled out this year. Many were broken within the first day as one of the tournament favorites — Ohio State — fell to 15 Seed Oral Roberts.
Reese said her basketball journey started thanks to her family.
“My grandson was encouraged to set up the bracket, so he did and, of course, some of the family got involved,” she said. “They insisted that I be a part of this and I said, ‘But I have not a clue who’s playing.’”
But she got a little help on filling her bracket out.
“My grandson and I decided to sit down and he would read off the various teams that were playing against each other and I would say, ‘Oh yeah, that name sounds pretty good,’” she said. “I had no awareness as to who was playing well, who had the top shooters or any of that stuff. It was just a total fluke.”
Reese said this marks her first time ever filling out a bracket — and one of the first times in her life she’s even followed basketball particularly closely.
“After I had filled out the bracket, I began to start watching the games on TV and paying more attention,” she said. “There were obviously teams that I was disappointed didn’t make it through. It’s been kind of fun and I’ve definitely gotten more interested in college basketball.
She says she has been a fan of South Dakota State University when it comes to college teams.
At one point, Reese was in 1,121st place, however, she would be knocked back when USC beat Kansas Monday night.
In this weekend’s slate of games — the Sweet 16 — Reese still has 10 teams in play.
Reese said she may consider making a bracket again next year.
“I’ll have to start paying attention prior to so I know what’s going on when the time comes to set up a bracket,” she said.
Though likely out of winning the ESPN challenge, Reese still has a final shot at glory — her champion Gonzaga and runner-up Villanova remain in the tournament and in good shape to continue their advance to the finals.
She said that she even has a bit of a leg up on the person who helped her in crafting a bracket.
“It surprises me,” she said. “I never really paid attention to what’s going on, so it’s been kind of fun. Surprisingly, the grandson who set up the bracket — he watches every game possible — when he called me (Monday) he said he’s kind of struggling.”
